DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
MINSK Aug 4 Belarus is ready to supply Ukraine with oil products, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko told his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko on Monday.
"Alexander Lukashenko stressed that Belarus understands the acuteness of this problem during the harvesting campaign and therefore, despite domestic needs, will assist Ukraine in ensuring its economy has oil products," the Belarussian president's administration said in a statement after the two leaders spoke on the telephone. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.