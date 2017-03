WASHINGTON, April 12 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will travel to Kiev on April 22 to meet with government officials and civil society groups ahead of the Ukrainian presidential election in May, the White House said on Saturday.

"The vice president will underscore the United States' strong support for a united, democratic Ukraine that makes its own choices about its future path," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Will Dunham)