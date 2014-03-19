(Adds quotes, detail, background)
By Roberta Rampton
VILNIUS, March 19 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
reassured the leaders of Lithuania and Latvia that the United
States would defend any NATO members against aggression and
warned that Russia was on a "dark path" to isolation over its
actions in Ukraine.
Biden was in the capital of Lithuania, part of a quick trip
to reassure Baltic allies worried about what an emboldened,
aggressive Russia might mean for their nations. Lithuania, along
with Estonia and Latvia, are NATO members.
"We stand resolutely with our Baltic allies in support of
the Ukrainian people and against Russian aggression," Biden told
reporters.
"As long as Russia continues on this dark path, they will
face increasing political and economic isolation," Biden added,
referring to reports of armed attacks against Ukrainian military
personnel in Crimea.
The Baltic nations have condemned Russian President Vladimir
Putin for moving to annex Ukraine's Crimea, and the White House
has said it is preparing a fresh round of sanctions in response.
Biden's visit, which included a trip to Warsaw on Tuesday,
is intended to reassure nations like Poland and the Baltics that
the United States will live up to its NATO pledge to protect
allies under attack. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland are
all members of both the European Union and NATO - unlike
Ukraine.
Biden told Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves earlier
this week that the United States may rotate U.S. forces into the
region to conduct ground and naval exercises and training
missions. Washington also has added more fighter jets to help
patrol airspace over the Baltics.
On Wednesday, Biden held talks with Lithuanian President
Dalia Grybauskaite and Latvian President Andris Berzins at
Lithuania's presidential palace.
"We see that there is an attempt, using brutal force, to
redraw borders of the European states and to destroy the
post-war architecture of Europe," Grybauskaite said.
The Baltics are worried not just about Russia's intentions
but also about the economic impact of rising tensions if Russia
retaliates through trade bans or by withholding natural gas.
Last week, Russia suspended food imports through Lithuania's
major port, Klaipeda, a move local businesses saw as Moscow's
way of exerting political pressure.
Latvia's finance minister said on Monday that the EU should
compensate any countries hurt by its sanctions against
Russia.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Andrius Sytas; Additional
reporting by Niklas Pollard in Stockholm; Editing by Alistair
Scrutton)