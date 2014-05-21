BUCHAREST May 21 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
warned Moscow on Wednesday that undermining the May 25 election
in Ukraine would bring greater costs for Russia.
"(We) have agreed that if Russia undermines these elections
on Sunday we must remain resolute in imposing greater costs on
Russia and we must be equally resolute to invest in the NATO
alliance," Biden told reporters after meeting Romanian President
Traian Basescu.
Biden arrived in Bucharest on Tuesday as part of
Washington's campaign to reassure east European allies of U.S.
backing in the West's confrontation with Russia over Ukraine.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Writing by Radu Marinas; Editing by
Janet Lawrence)