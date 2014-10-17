MILAN Oct 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will hold a one-to-one meeting in Milan on Friday following two earlier talks with European leaders, a senior Kremlin aide said.

Earlier, Poroshenko announced that the two countries had agreed the broad outlines of a deal to resolve a dispute over Russian gas supplies. Asked about his expectations ahead of the meeting with Putin, the Ukrainian leader said: "Let's speak about that after, not before."

The flurry of diplomatic activity surrounding Ukraine has taken place at the margins of a summit between European and Asian leaders in Milan.

(Reporting by Alexi Anishchuk; writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)