Euro zone bond markets batten down for Dutch election test
* Focus on Wednesday's Dutch parliamentary election, Fed meeting
MILAN Oct 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will hold a one-to-one meeting in Milan on Friday following two earlier talks with European leaders, a senior Kremlin aide said.
Earlier, Poroshenko announced that the two countries had agreed the broad outlines of a deal to resolve a dispute over Russian gas supplies. Asked about his expectations ahead of the meeting with Putin, the Ukrainian leader said: "Let's speak about that after, not before."
The flurry of diplomatic activity surrounding Ukraine has taken place at the margins of a summit between European and Asian leaders in Milan.
(Reporting by Alexi Anishchuk; writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
* Focus on Wednesday's Dutch parliamentary election, Fed meeting
* Trump called Merkel's refugee policies "catastrophic mistake"
MOSCOW, March 13 Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Monday proposed scrapping Russia's oil export duty from 2022-2025 as the government looks to optimise the tax system for the oil and gas industry, a key source of revenue for the state budget.