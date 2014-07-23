AMSTERDAM, July 23 Investigators looking into
the causes of the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 last
week said they have found no evidence the airliner's black box
voice recorder had been tampered with.
"The Cockpit Voice Recorder was damaged but the part that
contains the data was intact," the Dutch Safety Board said in a
statement on Wednesday. "Nor was there any evidence or
indication that (it) had been manipulated."
The board said it would now work on assessing the
information it had downloaded from the black box, a process
which would need more time. It said examination of the
airliner's other black box, the Flight Data Recorder, would
start on Thursday.
