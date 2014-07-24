(Adds quote, details, further information, context)
AMSTERDAM, July 24 Air accident investigators
successfully extracted data from Malaysia Airlines flight MH17's
two black boxes on Thursday, as work to recover the bodies of
the 298 victims and secure the crash site in eastern Ukraine
continued.
The Dutch Safety Board, which is coordinating the inquiry
into the causes of the disaster, in which 194 Dutch citizens
died, said it had found no evidence that the Boeing 777's Flight
Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder had been tampered with.
World leaders had expressed concern that the black boxes,
which could contain data vital to ascertaining the cause of the
crash, may have been manipulated by the Moscow-backed rebels who
control the territory in which the aircraft crashed last week
and who initially took possession of the recorders.
The Board also gave permission to recovery workers at the
crash site to shift some of the scattered debris of the airliner
in order to get better access to the remaining bodies and bring
them to the Netherlands, where they are being identified.
"(It is) very important that as many victims as possible be
brought back to the Netherlands to be identified and handed over
to their next-of-kin," the Board said.
Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans spent the day in Kiev,
where he was reported by Dutch media to be working on a plan to
secure agreement from authorities for a Dutch-led police mission
to secure the crash site.
Dutch and Australian military transport planes brought a
further 74 coffins to the Netherlands, where they were received
in a solemn ceremony at Eindhoven Airport in the south of the
country.
A total of 114 coffins has now been brought to a military
base near the town of Hilversum, where forensic experts will try
and put names to the bodies, a process that could take months.
