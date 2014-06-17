KIEV, June 17 Ukraine said on Tuesday it was treating an explosion on a pipeline carrying Russian natural gas to the rest of Europe as a possible "act of terrorism".

"Several theories of what happened are being considered including the key theory - an act of terrorism," Interior Ministry Arsen Avakov said in a statement after the blast in central Ukraine, which did not disrupt the gas flow.

(Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)