KIEV, March 15 Ukraine's Security and Defence
Council approved on Wednesday the suspension of all cargo
traffic with separatist-held territory, the council's Secretary
Oleksandr Turchynov said.
The suspension will remain in place until rebels hand back
control of a number of Ukraine-registered businesses and comply
with the 2015 Minsk peace agreement, Turchynov's press service
quoted him as saying after the council's decision.
Separatists have sought to take control of some Ukrainian
assets in their territory in response to a rail blockade by a
group of Ukrainian activists that has also caused problems for
the Ukrainian government due to its squeeze on strategic coal
and steel supplies.
(Reporting by Alexei Kalmykov and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by
Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)