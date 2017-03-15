KIEV, March 15 Ukraine's Security and Defence Council approved on Wednesday the suspension of all cargo traffic with separatist-held territory, the council's Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov said.

The suspension will remain in place until rebels hand back control of a number of Ukraine-registered businesses and comply with the 2015 Minsk peace agreement, Turchynov's press service quoted him as saying after the council's decision.

Separatists have sought to take control of some Ukrainian assets in their territory in response to a rail blockade by a group of Ukrainian activists that has also caused problems for the Ukrainian government due to its squeeze on strategic coal and steel supplies. (Reporting by Alexei Kalmykov and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)