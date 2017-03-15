KIEV, March 15 Ukrainian coal producer DTEK
Energy said on Wednesday pro-Russian separatists had seized
control of its largest mines in rebel-held territory, as well as
a power plant and power distribution business.
DTEK Energy said it did not expect the seizure of the
assets, which include the Komsomolets Donbassa mine and Zuyivska
power plant, to affect its ability to service its 2024 bond.
Last Thursday the company said it still had control of the
mining assets, whose 6 million-tonne output last year accounted
for 20 percent of the company's total coal production, but said
it had been forced to idle the businesses.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias
Williams)