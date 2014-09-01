KIEV, Sept 1 Two seamen are missing after Sunday's separatist rebel artillery attack on a Ukrainian patrol boat in the Sea of Azov, and eight seamen were rescued, a Ukrainian border guard official said on Monday.

"The cutter has sunk. We managed to save eight sailors, thanks to other cutters coming to their rescue. Seven of them are injured or burned. Two sailors have gone missing. We are continuing rescue operations," the official, Serhiy Astakhov, told Reuters.

"After analysing the situation, we believe that this attack was from an artillery system but we don't know yet where it was fired from," he said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens)