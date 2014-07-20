UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
KIEV, July 20 The local department of Ukraine's Emergencies Ministry in the eastern Donetsk region said on Sunday 196 bodies had been found at the site where the Malaysian airliner crashed.
"As of 7 a.m. on July 20, in the Shakhtarsky region of the crash site of the Boeing 777, 196 bodies were found," it said in a statement, adding that divers were involved in the search because the area included a reservoir. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts