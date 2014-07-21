KIEV, July 21 Rescuers found 251 bodies and 86
fragments of bodies by late on Sunday at the crash site of a
Malaysian airliner and a second train with refrigerator wagons
to take the remains away has arrived, a Ukrainian government
committee said.
In a statement, the committee investigating the disaster
said the first train where the remains of almost 200 victims
have been placed before starting their journey home was stuck in
the station in the town of Torez because "terrorists are
blocking its exit".
