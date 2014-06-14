Oil prices rise on talk that OPEC could extend supply cut
* Analysts say healthy demand may also help rein in oversupply
KIEV, June 14 Ukrainian presidential bodyguards have disposed of a powerful explosive device discovered near President Petro Poroshenko's headquarters, a security source said on Saturday.
"The device was found during the night near the gate where presidential cars go in. It was a container with five grenades and a kilogram of metal nuts," said the source, who declined to be identified. "It was a really powerful device."
The source gave no other details. The presidential administration did not immediately issue any statement.
Poroshenko was sworn in last week after wining an election on May 25. His predecessor, Viktor Yanukovich, was ousted in February after protests in Kiev and the government is facing a rebellion by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
LONDON, March 20 Hedge funds cut their bullish bets on oil by the largest amount on record in the week to March 14, according to the latest data published by regulators and exchanges.
TOKYO, March 21 Asian shares clung to their 15-month highs on Tuesday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields were on the back foot on the prospects of a less-hawkish Federal Reserve policy trajectory.