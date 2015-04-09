(Adds detail, quotes from source)

By Sujata Rao

LONDON, April 9 The five leading holders of Ukrainian sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds have formed a creditors' committee to propose a solution to Kiev's debt problems, but resist plans for a writedown under an IMF-led bailout deal.

The committee's creation was announced in a statement received by Reuters on Thursday from the Blackstone Group and law firm Weil, Gotshal and Mange, which are advising Ukraine's biggest creditor Franklin Templeton. The asset manager is estimated to hold over a third of Ukraine's outstanding sovereign debt.

The statement said the group, which holds around $10 billion worth of bonds, was developing a proposal that would give Ukraine the "necessary financial liquidity support it has requested whilst also meeting the objectives of the Noteholders without any principal debt reductions".

This is likely to irk Kiev which needs to raise $15.3 billion through restructuring debt that matures in 2015-2018. It has made clear it will need to cut the face value of the debt, dismissing suggestions that it could resolve its financial difficulties by just extending bond maturities.

The $15.3 billion sum is intended to be the private creditors' contribution to a $40 billion rescue package for Ukraine led by the International Monetary Fund.

For a factbox of Ukrainian bonds subject to restructuring click.

The other committee members' names were not revealed but a source familiar with the situation said they comprised "well regarded and substantial investment management firms based in the United States and Europe who are each major participants in the primary and secondary sovereign debt markets".

For a factbox on the main bondholders click

The statement said the committee was in regular contact with other bondholders and the source told Reuters: "From discussions we have had, we believe that the views expressed in the press release are widely shared by other market participants."

The committee supports "a rapid, open, transparent and equitable restructuring process, in line with market standard restructuring principles," it added.

Ukraine's finance ministry, which has appointed Lazard to advise it, declined to say when it would send the committee its restructuring proposals. With an IMF review of Ukraine due in June, the two sides have only until then to agree the debt swap.

A Fund spokesman said on Wednesday it was vital for Kiev to reach an agreement with creditors by June.

Ukrainian sovereign and state-run companies' hard currency bonds are trading at 40-45 cents in the dollar. (Additional reporting by Freya Berry in London; Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice in Kiev; editing by David Stamp)