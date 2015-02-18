LONDON Feb 18 Ukraine sovereign bond prices
fell across the curve on Wednesday to trade under 50 cents to
the dollar for first time, after a major defeat for government
forces at the hands of pro-Russia rebels undermined a fragile
truce.
The fall of the town of Debaltseve to the rebels is likely
to further weaken the economic position of near-bankrupt
Ukraine, which intends to seek talks with bondholders to
restructure debt. It aims to raise up to $15 billion from the
talks as part of an international assistance package.
The bond maturing 2017 fell 5.5 cents in the dollar to trade
at 47.5 cents, according to Tradeweb data.
The2022 and 2023 issues tumbled almost 5 cents
.
A bond maturing later this year and issued by state-run
Ukreximbank fell one cent to 67 cents in the dollar
.
The prices are an indication of the heavy writedowns that
investors are expecting to take on the bonds.
The crumbling truce also hit the hryvnia currency on
Wednesday, pushing it down 3 percent to a record low
.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Larry King)