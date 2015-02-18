LONDON Feb 18 Ukraine sovereign bond prices fell across the curve on Wednesday to trade under 50 cents to the dollar for first time, after a major defeat for government forces at the hands of pro-Russia rebels undermined a fragile truce.

The fall of the town of Debaltseve to the rebels is likely to further weaken the economic position of near-bankrupt Ukraine, which intends to seek talks with bondholders to restructure debt. It aims to raise up to $15 billion from the talks as part of an international assistance package.

The bond maturing 2017 fell 5.5 cents in the dollar to trade at 47.5 cents, according to Tradeweb data. The2022 and 2023 issues tumbled almost 5 cents .

A bond maturing later this year and issued by state-run Ukreximbank fell one cent to 67 cents in the dollar .

The prices are an indication of the heavy writedowns that investors are expecting to take on the bonds.

The crumbling truce also hit the hryvnia currency on Wednesday, pushing it down 3 percent to a record low . (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Larry King)