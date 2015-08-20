LONDON Aug 20 Ukraine dollar bonds slipped to multi-week lows on Thursday as investors awaited progress in protracted debt restructuring talks between Kiev and its creditors.

Talks have been going on for five months, but news has been scarce since face-to-face negotiations in San Francisco between Finance Ministers Natalia Yaresko and a group of Ukraine's largest creditors on how to best restructure $19 billion worth of Ukraine's debt.

Eurobonds weakened across the curve, with the 2017 and 2022 issues slipping by around 1 cent to trade at 55.448 cents and 55.000 cents in the dollar respectively - a level they had last seen towards end-July when debt talks hit a stumbling block and a high-level meeting was called off to allow advisers from both sides to sort out technical issues.

The 2023 issue slipped by 0.125 cents to a 10-day low of 55.625 cents.

"Time is running out here," said Trieu Pham, EM credit strategy analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, referring to a $60 million coupon due on Aug. 23, which has to be paid on Monday, and a $500-million bond maturing on Sept. 23.

"In the next few days we have to see something on that, because of the coupon and because we are getting very close to the maturity coming due in September."

The stand-off between the two sides in the often acrimonious talks has been snared by whether the bonds' face value should be written down and by how much.

Years of economic mismanagement and a conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern provinces have battered Ukraine's finances.

A flare-up of violence has added to concern for investors.

Ukraine's military said on Thursday that four Ukrainian servicemen had been killed and 14 wounded in fighting with pro-Russian rebels in the past 24 hours. Separatist officials accused Ukrainian troops in turn of shelling rebel territory, including residential areas. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Alison Williams)