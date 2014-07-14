* Ukraine, Russia step up accusations over fighting
KIEV, July 14 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko accused Russian military staff officers on Monday of
fighting alongside separatists in the east of the country and
said a newly-developed Russian missile system was being used
against government forces.
Poroshenko was speaking at an emergency meeting of his
security chiefs after a weekend of Ukrainian air strikes on
rebel positions near the border with Russia and charges by
Moscow that Kiev killed a Russian man with a cross-border shell.
The war of words between Kiev and Moscow and the intense
fighting, in which Ukrainian forces say they inflicted heavy
losses on the rebels, marks a sharp escalation in the
three-month conflict in which several hundred Ukrainian
servicemen, civilians and rebels have been killed.
"Information has ... been confirmed that Russian staff
officers are taking part in military operations against
Ukrainian forces," Poroshenko said, adding to his charges on
Sunday of movements of heavy military equipment into the country
from Russia.
He said Ukrainian forces were now coming under attack from a
new Russian missile system and that Ukrainian forces would have
change tactics on the border, though he gave no details.
Earlier on Monday, a military spokesman in Kiev said Russia
was building up forces on its border with Ukraine, and
separatists, backed by Russian "mercenaries", were firing on
Ukrainian border guards in an attempt to bring armoured vehicles
into the country.
Accusing Russia of embarking on a course of escalation in
Ukraine's eastern regions, National and Security Council
spokesman Andriy Lysenko told journalists:
"In the past 24 hours, deployment of (Russian) units and
military equipment across the border from the Sumy and Luhansk
border points was noticed. The Russian Federation continues to
build up troops on the border."
In the early hours of Monday, separatists had fired on
border guards and the armed forces near the border settlement of
Dyakove, one of several attacks on border guards as "terrorists
and Russian mercenaries" tried to bring in armoured vehicles and
equipment, he said.
Lysenko accused rebel fighters of being behind the
cross-border shelling of a Russian residential area in which a
Russian man was killed on Sunday and which Moscow says was the
work of Ukrainian forces.
"The (rebel) fighters systematically fire mortar and shoot
into Russian territory which killed a Russian citizen," Lysenko
said.
