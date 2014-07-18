KIEV, July 18 Ukraine's emergency services have found two black boxes at the crash site of a Malaysian airliner, Interfax-Ukraine quoted an adviser to the governor of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.

"Two black boxes were found by our emergency services. I have no information on where these boxes are at the moment," Kostyantyn Batovsky was quoted as saying.

A spokesman for the Emergencies Ministry in Kiev declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Peter Graff)