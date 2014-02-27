RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS Feb 27 Neither the United States nor NATO has drawn up contingency plans for how they would respond if Russia were to intervene militarily in Ukraine's Crimea, NATO's top military commander said on Thursday.
U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove, who is also the commander of U.S. forces in Europe, said in an interview with Reuters and The Wall Street Journal that NATO had not changed the deployment of any military assets in response to tensions over Ukraine.
Asked if he was concerned about the possibility of a Russian military intervention in Crimea, Breedlove said: "I think everybody might be concerned about that but right now that is not my primary concern."
"Right now we are not planning contingencies on how to respond here. What we are doing is supporting the peaceful resolution of this business," Breedlove said.
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBLIN, March 14 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group on Tuesday priced its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) at $19 per share in a listing of around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Group made up of Advent International, Permira and one comprised of Bain Capital, Cinven each made formal 58 euros/share offers for Germany's Stada- FT Source text : http://on.ft.com/2nlale3 Further company coverage: