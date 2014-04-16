UPDATE 1-Oil hovers near three-month lows as investors await data
* IEA releases closely watched monthly oil market report on Weds
BRUSSELS, April 16 NATO sees no significant change in the size or positioning of Russian forces close to the Ukrainian border, the alliance's top military commander said on Wednesday.
"The force posture of the Russian forces along the Ukrainian border has not significantly changed since the last time I've spoken to the press," U.S. Air Force Gen. Philip Breedlove, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, told reporters.
He said the Russian force was large and the numbers of troops remained the same. NATO officials have said previously that Russia has up to 40,000 troops close to Ukraine's border. (Reporting By Adrian Croft; writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* IEA releases closely watched monthly oil market report on Weds
TOKYO, March 14 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) jumped over 6 percent on Tuesday after an international arbitrator ruled in its favour over a $6.7 billion compensation claim against the company related to the shutdown of California's San Onofre nuclear plant.
* Says Westinghouse managers have exterted inappropriate pressure