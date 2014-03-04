LONDON, March 4 Britain said on Tuesday it had been given a list of people suspected of being involved in the theft of Ukrainian assets and that a British team would soon travel to Kiev to seek further evidence.

Since the toppling of President Viktor Yanukovich, Ukrainian prosecutors have accused him and his aides of stealing billions of dollars. Speaking from Russia, Yanukovich has said he has no foreign bank accounts or property abroad.

When asked in parliament why Britain had not frozen any Ukrainian assets, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said: "I discussed with the Prime Minister of Ukraine yesterday our eagerness to assist with the return of stolen assets and their recovery for Ukraine.

"For the first time yesterday the Ukrainian government gave us a list of those involved - they had not done so previously. I have agreed with the prime minister of Ukraine to send a team urgently to Ukraine in order to advise the Ukrainians on the information they would need to provide to us for us to be able to act on it." (Reporting by Kylie McLellan, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Stephen Addison)