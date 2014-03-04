LONDON, March 4 Britain said on Tuesday it had
been given a list of people suspected of being involved in the
theft of Ukrainian assets and that a British team would soon
travel to Kiev to seek further evidence.
Since the toppling of President Viktor Yanukovich, Ukrainian
prosecutors have accused him and his aides of stealing billions
of dollars. Speaking from Russia, Yanukovich has said he has no
foreign bank accounts or property abroad.
When asked in parliament why Britain had not frozen any
Ukrainian assets, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said:
"I discussed with the Prime Minister of Ukraine yesterday our
eagerness to assist with the return of stolen assets and their
recovery for Ukraine.
"For the first time yesterday the Ukrainian government gave
us a list of those involved - they had not done so previously. I
have agreed with the prime minister of Ukraine to send a team
urgently to Ukraine in order to advise the Ukrainians on the
information they would need to provide to us for us to be able
to act on it."
