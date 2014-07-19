LONDON, July 19 Britain and the Netherlands
agreed on Saturday that the European Union will have to
re-evaluate its approach to Russia due to evidence that
Ukrainian separatists downed a Malaysian aircraft.
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his Dutch
counterpart, Mark Rutte, discussed the matter over the phone on
Saturday afternoon, the office of the British Prime Minister
said in a statement.
"The PM and PM Rutte agreed that the EU will need to
reconsider its approach to Russia in light of evidence that
pro-Russian separatists brought down the plane," it said.
Earlier, Britain's Foreign Secretary said Russia must use
its influence over Ukrainian separatists to improve access to
the site of the downed Malaysian aircraft, and that it had
called in the country's ambassador over the disaster.
