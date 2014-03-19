(Adds Cameron quotes, context)
LONDON, March 19 Britain warned President
Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Russia could face permanent
exclusion from the G8 if the Kremlin took further steps against
Ukraine.
"I think we should be discussing whether or not to expel
Russia permanently from the G8 if further steps are taken,"
Prime Minister David Cameron told the British parliament.
The United States and its G7 allies will gather next week at
The Hague without Russia to consider a further response to the
Kremlin's moves to annex Ukraine's Crimea region.
Cameron called for a strong response from European Union
states, whose leaders meet later this week in Brussels and are
expected to discuss details of further sanctions on Russia.
The EU agreed earlier this week to impose asset freezes and
travel bans on 21 individuals linked to the action in Crimea.
Cameron said that Russia would face economic sanctions if it
took further steps to destabilise Ukraine such as sending troops
into eastern Ukraine.
"If we turn away from this crisis and don't act we will pay
a very high price in the longer-term," he said.
