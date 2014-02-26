At least 34 killed in bus crash in northern Haiti
PORT-AU-PRINCE, March 12 At least 34 people were killed and 17 injured in northern Haiti on Sunday after a bus crashed into a group of people, the country's civil protection authorities said.
BRUSSELS Feb 26 Britain will take note of Russian military activities and opposes outside interference in Ukraine, British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said on Wednesday after Moscow ordered an urgent drill to test its armed forces across western Russia.
"We will certainly, obviously, want to take proper cognizance of any activities by Russian forces," Hammond told reporters when asked about President Vladimir Putin's order.
"We would urge all parties to allow the Ukrainian people to settle their internal differences and then to determine their own future without external interference," he said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Justyna Pawlak)
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
MILAN, March 12 Italy has expelled a Tunisian who may have had links with the man who killed 12 people in Berlin when he plowed a truck through a busy Christmas market, the Italian interior ministry said on Sunday.