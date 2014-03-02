LONDON, March 2 Britain will suspend its
participation in preparations for a G8 meeting in Sochi after
Russia violated Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity,
British Foreign Minister William Hague said on Sunday.
"The United Kingdom will join other G8 countries this week
in suspending our co-operation under the G8, which Russia chairs
this year, including ... meetings this week for the preparation
of the G8 summit," Hague told reporters before boarding a flight
to Kiev.
"We call on both sides to ensure that there can be a
reduction in tensions and the avoidance of conflict."