LONDON Aug 15 Britain summoned Russia's
ambassador on Friday to clarify reports of a Russian military
incursion into Ukraine and a build-up of equipment near the
border, the Foreign Office said.
NATO has accused the Kremlin of escalating the conflict in
Ukraine, following reports that a small column of Russian
armoured vehicles had crossed overnight into an area of Ukraine
where pro-Moscow rebels are battling government forces.
The Foreign Office said in a statement that it had summoned
Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko "to clarify reports of Russian
military incursion into Ukraine".
