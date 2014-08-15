LONDON Aug 15 Britain summoned Russia's ambassador on Friday to clarify reports of a Russian military incursion into Ukraine and a build-up of equipment near the border, the Foreign Office said.

NATO has accused the Kremlin of escalating the conflict in Ukraine, following reports that a small column of Russian armoured vehicles had crossed overnight into an area of Ukraine where pro-Moscow rebels are battling government forces.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that it had summoned Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko "to clarify reports of Russian military incursion into Ukraine". (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)