LONDON, March 3 Britain said it was very
concerned about the possibility that the Kremlin might send
troops further into Ukraine and cautioned President Vladimir
Putin that Russia would pay significant costs unless he changed
course.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said the Russian
intervention in Ukraine was the biggest crisis in Europe so far
this century.
Hague said that Russia now had operational control of
Ukraine's Crimea region and that while Russia had the legal
right to base troops in the region, the Kremlin should order
them to return to their barracks.
"Clearly we are very concerned about any possibly of a
further move by Russia in other parts of Ukraine but that does
not mean the position in the Crimea is stable," Hague told the
BBC in an interview.
"This is a very tense situation and dangerous situation that
Russia's intervention has now produced."