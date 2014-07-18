LONDON, July 18 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday it seemed possible that the Malaysian airliner with 298 people on board that crashed in eastern Ukraine was shot down and that, if proven, those responsible should be brought to justice.

"It is an absolutely appalling, shocking, horrific incident that has taken place and we've got to get to the bottom of what happened and how this happened," Cameron said.

"If, as seems possible, this was brought down, then those responsible must be held to account and we must lose no time in doing that." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)