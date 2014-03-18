LONDON, March 18 Britain has suspended bilateral
military co-operation with Russia that is not subject to treaty
obligations, Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Tuesday,
responding to Russian moves to annex Ukraine's Crimea region.
Hague said this included cancelling a planned
French-Russian-UK-United States naval exercise and suspending a
proposed Royal Navy ship visit to St Petersburg.
Hague also said Britain would be pushing for the strongest
possible package of further sanctions against Russia that could
be agreed among European leaders when the European Union council
meets later this week.