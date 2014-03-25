By Susanna Twidale
| LONDON, March 25
LONDON, March 25 Britain is reviewing an
agreement it made with Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom on
nuclear cooperation, in reaction to the crisis in Ukraine, the
Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said.
Britain last November opened the doors to Russia to build
nuclear power plants in the country by signing an agreement with
Rosatom to help the company prepare potentially to enter the UK
market.
But the DECC said it had put the agreement under
consideration as tension between the East and West mount after
Russian forces seized Ukraine's Crimea region.
"No decisions have been made on how this work will be taken
forward, which is under consideration in the light of recent
developments in Ukraine," a DECC spokesperson said by email.
Rosatom said on Tuesday it had no comment.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Additional reporting by Svetlana
Burmistrova in Moscow; Editing by Dale Hudson)