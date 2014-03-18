Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
LONDON, March 18 Western sanctions on Russia for its attempts to annex the Ukrainian region of Crimea have so far been pathetic and European leaders must get tougher on Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, a senior British lawmaker said on Tuesday.
The United States and the European Union have placed sanctions on some Russians and Ukrainians in response to a referendum in the Crimea region which Putin is signalling he will add to Russia.
"All that the international community has done so far is implement visa sanctions and asset freezes on 22 or 23 individuals - that is a pathetic response," Malcolm Rifkind, who chairs the British parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee, told the BBC.
Rifkind, a senior lawmaker in Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative party, said the United States and European Union should get tougher with Putin, preferably with "very robust financial sanctions".
"Now it may be that as a result of what might happen that there will be a much tougher response including financial sanctions. If so that will be the right response," he said.
"But I hear very disturbing signs that it is unlikely there will be European consensus on that: that we might say 'well only if Russia invades eastern Ukraine will it be necessary to go further'. That would be a shameful and very dangerous response."
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.