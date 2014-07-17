July 17 British Airways said on Thursday that it was keeping its once-a-day route between Heathrow airport and Kiev under review after a Malaysian Airline flight was shot down in eastern Ukraine near the Russian border.

The plane was brought down on Thursday, killing all 295 people aboard and sharply raising stakes in a conflict between Kiev and pro-Moscow rebels.

"Our flights are not using Ukrainian airspace, with the exception of our once-a-day service between Heathrow and Kiev," a British Airways spokeswoman said.

"We are keeping those services under review, but Kiev is several hundred kilometres from the incident site." (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore and Karolin Schaps in London; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)