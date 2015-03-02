KIEV, March 2 Ukraine's parliament approved on Monday a raft of International Monetary Fund-backed amendments to its 2015 draft budget that Kiev hopes will help it clinch a $17.5 billion bailout package.

"I am sure that after our vote, the (IMF) board will meet on March 11 and take a positive decision for Ukraine," Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said.

The amendments, which include tax hikes and pension cuts, are part of the government's broader austerity drive to pull Ukraine back from the brink of bankruptcy. They have been criticised as overly strict by populist factions in parliament. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Gareth Jones)