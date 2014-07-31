UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
KIEV, July 31 Ukrainian parliament approved budget amendments on Thursday that were requested by the government to increase army financing and keep an International Monetary Fund bailout deal afloat, the speaker of the assembly, Oleksander Turchinov, said.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders