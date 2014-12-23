KIEV Dec 23 Ukraine's Finance Ministry
submitted on Tuesday a 2015 draft budget to parliament that
envisaged the economy contracting 4.3 percent next year,
slightly less than an earlier forecast.
Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said 30 percent of next
year's budget would be spent on defence and servicing the
country's debt and the country would have a deficit of 3.7
percent. Inflation was envisaged at 13 percent, in line with
previous forecasts.
"A difficult year awaits us," Yaresko told deputies, who are
under pressure to approve a budget as soon as possible in order
to get the next tranche of financial aid under a $17-billion
International Monetary Fund loan package.
