BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings releases regular weekly NAV as of Jan. 24
* Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 24 January 2017
KIEV Dec 21 Ukraine's parliament approved a budget for 2017 on Wednesday, raising its chance of securing more aid from the International Monetary Fund under a $17.5 billion loan package.
It keeps the budget deficit at 3 percent of gross domestic product in line with the IMF programme's requirements.
Ahead of the parliament vote in the small hours of Wednesday morning, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk called it a "realistic" budget, adding: "Please support it and give impetus to reforms." (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Matthias Williams and Sandra Maler)
* Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 24 January 2017
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.
Jan 25 RBC Capital Markets has hired three senior Deutsche Bank AG bankers who focus on advising banks, according to an internal memo from the Canadian firm.