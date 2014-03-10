SOFIA, March 10 Bulgaria's energy ministry said on Monday the South Stream gas pipeline should be built as the Russian project was of significant importance for the security of supplies to the Balkan country.

"For the energy ministry, South Stream is a strategic project of national importance," Energy Minister Dragomir Stoynev said in an emailed position to Reuters.

"We insist on its implementation because it is essential for the security of supply of natural gas for our country, for the growth of our economy and for the increase of employment," Stoynev said in a statement. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Anthony Barker)