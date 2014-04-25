LONDON, April 25 Russia faces an extension of sanctions because of the Kremlin's refusal to support a process aimed at easing tensions in Ukraine, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said on Friday.

U.S. President Barack Obama held a conference call on Friday with Cameron, French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel amd Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

"While they continued to hold open the door to a diplomatic resolution of this crisis, based on the Geneva agreement, the five leaders agreed that in the light of Russia's refusal to support the process, an extension of the current targeted sanctions would need to be implemented, in conjunction with other G7 leaders and with European partners," Cameron's spokesman said in a statement. (Reporting by William James, editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Stephen Addison)