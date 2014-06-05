PARIS, June 5 British Prime Minister David
Cameron on Thursday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that
Moscow should stop meddling in Ukraine and work with
President-elect Petro Poroshenko.
Speaking after the two leaders held a meeting in Paris,
Cameron said he gave Putin "a very clear and firm set of
messages" that a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis was
possible if Russia helped calm the situation.
"The status quo, the situation today, is not acceptable and
it needs to change," Cameron said. "We need the Russians to
properly recognise and work with this new president. We need
de-escalation, we need to stop arms and people crossing the
border. We need action on these fronts.
"There is an opportunity for a successful, peaceful and
stable Ukraine especially now there has been a presidential
election," Cameron said.
A day earlier, Britain accused Russia of fomenting unrest in
eastern Ukraine with "a torrent of disinformation" and called on
Moscow to lean on pro-Russian separatists to end their conflict
with government forces.
French President Hollande, criticised at home for a lack of
initiative on Ukraine, was due to have a working dinner with
U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday before dashing across
Paris to join Putin for a second evening meal later.
(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn)