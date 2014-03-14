UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
OTTAWA, March 14 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Friday he would visit Ukraine next week to meet with the country's interim government.
Harper, who has been particularly critical of Russia's actions in the Crimean peninsula, made the announcement on Twitter. He gave no further details. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by G Crosse)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts