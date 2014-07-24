OTTAWA, July 24 Canada said on Thursday it would
impose sanctions on a range of Russian firms and banks to punish
Moscow for what it said was the illegal occupation of Crimea and
"provocative military activity" in eastern Ukraine.
The firms include Novatek OAO, Russia's number two
natural gas producer, as well as Gazprombank OAO,
Russia's third largest bank by assets. The measures also target
state development bank Vnesheconombank GK and small
arms producer Kalashnikov.
"These substantively new measures impose restrictions on the
issuance of new financing for the designated energy and
financial entities," Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said
in a statement.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)