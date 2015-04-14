(Repeats without change)

OTTAWA, April 14 Canada, following in the steps of the United States and Britain, will send around 200 troops to Ukraine to help train soldiers who are battling Russian-back separatists, Ottawa said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper said in a statement that the troops would be based in western Ukraine, far from the fighting, until March 31, 2017.

"Their activities will include explosive ordnance disposal and improvised explosive device disposal training, military police training, medical training, flight safety training, and logistics system modernization training," he said.

The United States and Britain already have military trainers in place in Ukraine.

Harper has taken a hard line in public against President Vladimir Putin over what he calls blatant Russian interference in Ukraine. Canada has announced several rounds of sanctions against Russian and Ukrainian companies and individuals.

Last August, Canada said it would provide Ukraine with non-lethal equipment such as helmets, protective vests and tents to help secure the country's unstable eastern region. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)