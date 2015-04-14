(Adds that government puts stress on low risk of mission; adds
cost, Canada's reluctance to provide weapons)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, April 14 Canada, following in the steps
of the United States and Britain, will send around 200 troops to
Ukraine to help train soldiers who are battling Russian-backed
separatists, Ottawa said on Tuesday.
The Conservative government stressed the troops would be
based far from clashes that have taken place in the east of the
country, and said Canada would not provide weapons to Ukraine
unless other major allies also agreed to do so.
The Canadian trainers will be based in western Ukraine until
March 31, 2017, most of them working in the Yavoriv training
center near the border with Poland. The government said it
expects them to arrive in Ukraine over the next few months.
"Their activities will include explosive ordnance disposal
and improvised explosive device disposal training, military
police training, medical training, flight safety training, and
logistics system modernization training," Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said in a statement.
The United States and Britain already have military trainers
in place in Ukraine.
Harper has taken a hard line in public against Russian
President Vladimir Putin over what he calls blatant Russian
interference in Ukraine. Canada has announced several rounds of
sanctions against Russian and Ukrainian companies and
individuals.
Defence Minister Jason Kenney, pressed repeatedly about the
possible risks to the mission, said the Yavoriv base was around
1,300 km (810 miles) from the fighting.
"These Canadian armed forces personnel will not be going
anywhere remotely close to the conflict zone in eastern
Ukraine," he told a news conference.
Last August, Canada said it would provide Ukraine with non
lethal equipment such as helmets, protective vests and tents to
help secure the country's unstable eastern region.
In February, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko called on
NATO states to send weapons. Kenney said Canada had discussed
the idea with the United States, Britain and Germany.
"It's our government's view that Canada cannot and should
not act alone in that respect but that we are leaving all
options on the table," he said.
The cost of the first year's training will be around C$13
million ($10.4 million), he said.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)