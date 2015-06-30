MOSCOW, June 30 Russia expressed disappointment on Tuesday over new sanctions imposed by Canada over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis and warned that it would respond.

"The new sanctions will only add negativity to Russian-Canadian relations which are already not going through their best times because of Ottawa," Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said in a statement. "Of course, this attack will not go unanswered."

Canada announced economic sanctions on Monday against Russian energy firms including natural gas producer Gazprom .

