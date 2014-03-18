* Central bank says policies provide financial stability
* Finance ministry would oppose capital controls
* Capital fight expected at $50-$70 billion in first quarter
By Oksana Kobzeva and Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, March 18 Russia will not impose capital
controls, the central bank said on Tuesday, easing concerns that
restrictions could be introduced to stem capital flight that has
accelerated since the Ukrainian region of Crimea was seized by
Russian forces.
President Vladimir Putin's assertions of Russia's rights to
intervene in Ukraine and make Crimea part of Russia are expected
to cause net capital outflows in the first quarter to $50-$70
billion, compared with $63 billion in the whole of last year.
Limiting money flows, once considered a damaging constraint
on open markets, has been more accepted in the aftermath of the
2008-2009 financial crisis as a tool sometimes needed to manage
financial stability.
But the Russian central bank said its current monetary
policy is strong enough to provide financial stability and the
issue of capital controls is not on the table.
"The Bank of Russia is not considering at this time the
possibility of introducing measures that would restrict the
movement of the capital," the bank told Reuters in an emailed
statement.
"Actions taken by the Bank of Russia in the framework of
exchange rate policy help contain excessive exchange rate
fluctuations, and as such prevent the emergence of risks to
financial stability."
The central bank, which has been gradually allowing the
rouble to float more freely, had to halt the process earlier
this month and start defending the currency, which has lost more
than a tenth of its value this year.
Introducing restrictions on money flows would reduce
Russians' demand for foreign currency, but it would also raise
borrowing costs for the state and corporations alike.
The finance ministry has spent the past few years building
up the country's debt by successfully raising billions in
foreign borrowing. This year's plans envisage another $7 billion
worth of Eurobonds.
"If such an idea (capital controls) were to be discussed,
the finance ministry would be against it," Deputy Finance
Minister Alexei Moiseev, responsible for financial markets, told
Reuters on Tuesday.
POLITICAL DECISION
The Russian rouble has been weakening since the start of the
year, along with the Turkish lira and other emerging market
currencies. But Russia's declaration in early March of its right
to intervene in Ukraine has accelerated the rouble's fall,
costing the central bank more than $20 billion in interventions
to defend it.
"When any central bank intervenes heavily in the forex
market, selling its reserves, one wonders how long it is going
to continue its policy. One of the alternatives to not spending
reserves is capital controls," said Alexander Morozov, chief
Russia economist at HSBC in Moscow.
Russia's gold and foreign currency reserves, the world's
fifth-largest, stand at $494 billion, giving the central bank
some room to manoeuvre.
But Morozov, who also said there is no need for now for any
capital restrictions, reckons there is also a political reason
behind the stance of monetary officials.
Russia introduced capital account liberalisation only in
2006, spending years to repair the damage caused by the
financial chaos after the fall of the Soviet Union in the 1990s.
"It was done to make the Russian economy open as an OECD
(Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) economy
and it's still one of the more paramount political objectives of
the Russian political leadership," Morozov said.
"Any stepping back would be like an admission of failure, so
it's a political issue."
MONETARY POLICY
Morozov and other economists in Russia also believe that
there is no economic reason to introduce capital controls.
In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the central
bank went through $200 billion of its reserves, but without
having to introduce capital controls.
On March 3, after Russia's parliament backed possible
military action in Ukraine, the central bank was forced abruptly
to raise its key lending rate by 150 basis points to stem
capital flight. It also said it would make daily decisions on
regulating the rouble's exchange rate, increasing its scope to
make forex market interventions.
The central bank believes these moves are sufficient for
now.
The policy, based on "an assessment of the current situation
on the currency market, allows (the bank) to respond quickly to
sudden changes in the situation," the bank said in its
statement.
Analysts say that central bank will keep employing more
conventional monetary policy for the time being.
"Unless capital outflows stabilise, further rate hikes are
possible," said Neil Shearing, chief emerging market economist
at Capital Economics in London.
(Additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia
Kelly; Editing by Jason Bush and Giles Elgood)