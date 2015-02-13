KIEV Feb 13 Eight Ukrainian service personnel
have been killed and 34 wounded in fighting against separatists
in eastern Ukraine in the past 24 hours, a Kiev military
spokesman said on Friday, despite a four-power peace deal worked
out in Belarus.
"In the Donbass (eastern Ukraine), this night was not a calm
one. The enemy shelled positions of the 'anti-terrorist
operation' forces with the same intensity as before," a
statement by the military said.
Fighting had been particularly intense around Debaltseve, a
key railway junction linking the two main rebel areas, where
separatists had used rockets and artillery to attack government
forces holding the town, the statement said.
"Following military action and shelling ... Ukraine lost
eight service personnel and 34 others were wounded," military
spokesman Vladyslav Seleznyov said.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth, Editing By Timothy Heritage)