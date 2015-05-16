KIEV May 16 One Ukrainian serviceman has been killed and three have been wounded in fresh separatist attacks in eastern and south-eastern Ukraine in violation of a ceasefire, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Saturday.

Oleksander Motuzyanyk said Russian-backed rebels kept up attacks on government forces outside the regional hub of Donetsk and at Shyrokyne, to the east of the coastal town of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said last Wednesday that 83 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed in rebel attacks since a ceasefire, brokered by himself and the leaders of Russia, Germany and France in Minsk, Belarus, came into force in February.

The separatists accuse government forces of shelling their positions to try to weaken their control on key junctions and towns. (Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Jeremet Gaunt)