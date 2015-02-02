* Military, civilian deaths pile up in renewed fighting
* Separatists announce mobilisation
* Upsurge in violence follows collapse of peace talks
(Adds U.S. officials say taking fresh look at lethal aid)
By Aleksandar Vasovic
YENAKIEVE, Ukraine, Feb 2 Separatist rockets
streaked across hills in eastern Ukraine on Monday as rebels
pounded the positions of Ukrainian government troops holding a
strategic rail town, while both sides prepared to mobilise more
forces for combat.
U.S. officials said Washington was taking a "fresh look" at
providing Ukraine with lethal aid after a surge of violence
following the collapse of a new peace effort on Saturday,
although they emphasised that no decision had yet been made.
Kiev's military said five more Ukrainian soldiers had been
killed in clashes, while municipal authorities in the
rebel-controlled city of Donetsk said 15 civilians had been
killed by shelling at the weekend.
Talks between Ukraine, Russia and rebel officials in Minsk,
Belarus, had raised hopes of a new ceasefire to stem the
violence in a conflict that has claimed more than 5,000 lives.
But they broke up without progress with Ukraine and the
separatists accusing each other of sabotaging the meeting.
Donetsk reverberated to the thud of artillery and mortar
fire through the night and several homes were destroyed with at
least one civilian death on Monday.
Separatists kept up attacks on Debaltseve, a strategic rail
hub to the northeast of Donetsk, in an attempt to dislodge
government forces there.
The outskirts of Yenakieve and Vuhlegirsk, both on the main
highway to Debaltseve, were under heavy artillery fire as rebel
multiple rocket launchers and artillery pummelled the positions
of Ukrainian troops in the area.
At one point, a salvo of around three dozen rockets fired
from rebel positions screamed across surrounding hills towards
Debaltseve. It was followed 15 minutes later by incoming fire
from government forces.
"The toughest situation is around Debaltseve where the
illegal armed formations are continuing to storm the positions
of Ukrainian military," military spokesman Andriy Lutsenko told
a briefing. But he said Ukraine's forces in the town were enough
to hold it and he denied that government forces were encircled.
According to Kiev officials, January was one of the
bloodiest months in eastern Ukraine since the conflict erupted.
Regional police spokesman Vyacheslav Abroskin said 112 civilians
had been killed by separatist shelling and attacks.
The rebels, in a statement quoted by Russia's RIA Novosti
news agency, said 242 civilians had been killed in the month as
well as 92 of their number.
GENERAL MOBILISATION
The separatists, who the West says are armed by Russia and
supported by several thousand Russian troops, defiantly
announced a general mobilisation plan which they said would
boost their fighting forces to 100,000 men.
Kiev itself is also pressing ahead with a fourth wave of
military call-up aimed at raising an extra 50,000 men.
The Western powers support Kiev's view that a peace deal
sealed last September, which included a ceasefire and a
commitment for foreign fighters and military equipment to be
withdrawn from Ukraine, is the only viable roadmap to ending the
conflict.
But the separatists, who have declared their own 'people's
republics' and have notched up several military successes since
then including taking Donetsk airport from government troops,
now appear to want to negotiate a new blueprint.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel appealed for a ceasefire to
be urgently restored in Ukraine, under the terms of the Minsk
peace plan, and said Germany would not support Kiev's military
forces through deliveries of weapons.
The New York Times reported on Sunday Washington was taking
a new look at providing Ukrainian forces with defensive weapons
and equipment in the face of the rebel offensive.
A senior administration official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, confirmed the issue was getting a "fresh look",
adding that it was unlikely any decision would be taken until
after Secretary of State John Kerry visits Kiev on Thursday.
The separatist rebellion erupted last April after Russia
annexed Ukraine's Crimea in response to the ousting of a
Moscow-backed president by street protests in Kiev which ushered
in a government committed to integration with Europe.
Moscow denies it has any regular troops in Ukraine despite
what the West and Kiev say is incontrovertible proof.
In a street on Yenakieve outskirts, a shell landed directly
onto a third floor apartment of a nine-storey building,
instantly killing a woman and wounding her husband.
"We had to climb across the balcony to evacuate the man and
we left her lying in the rubble. She was picked up later by a
sanitary team," said Anatoly Pomazanov, 42, who owns a grocery
shop in the building.
"It is like this every day. The shelling is incessant. We
keep children in cellars. We let them out only during lulls in
shelling, for about 30 minutes at most. I want to ask President
(Petro) Poroshenko: are we also Ukrainians or simply targets?"
Several residents were seen loading bags in cars and hastily
leaving the neighbourhood.
Natalya, 68, who with her daughter lives in an apartment a
floor below the one destroyed, was weeping. "Tell me what do I
do now? This is all I had, the soldiers are two kilometres away,
there are no targets here."
Dmytro Boichuk, 78, a retired miner, said people were
already immune to the shelling. "We are numb. We go about our
businesses. Someone gets killed, someone gets wounded, but we
carry on."
