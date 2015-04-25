KIEV, April 25 One Ukrainian serviceman was killed and two were wounded in shelling attacks by pro-Russian separatists on Saturday near the port of Mariupol in Ukraine's south-east, military spokesman Dmytro Gorbunov said.

The servicemen was killed in Shyrokyne, a village partly controlled by rebel forces to the east of the port city on the Sea of Azov, he told 112 television channel.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth)